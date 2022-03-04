FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Brian R. Ford Purchases 2,500 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FSK opened at $23.08 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

