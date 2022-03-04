Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

FORTY opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.12. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $80.98 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.