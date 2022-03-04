Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Funko also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.91 EPS.

FNKO opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $902.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Funko will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In related news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Funko by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Funko by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Funko by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Funko by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

