Fusion Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 34,061 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 1.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.05. The company had a trading volume of 85,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,059. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

