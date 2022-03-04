Fusion Capital LLC Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Southern by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 40.6% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 13.0% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $129,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,533. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.25. 536,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,004. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

