Fusion Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,412 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after acquiring an additional 623,591 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.76. 508,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,877,810. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

