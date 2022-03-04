Fusion Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.2% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.07. The stock had a trading volume of 399,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day moving average is $166.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

