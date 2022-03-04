Fusion Capital LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fusion Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. 951,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,006,727. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

