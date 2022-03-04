Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after acquiring an additional 818,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,636,000 after acquiring an additional 358,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $74,249,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $206.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.50 and a 200-day moving average of $218.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.79.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.