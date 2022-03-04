Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Datadog by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Datadog by 6,107.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $148.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.15. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,120.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,580,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,466 shares of company stock valued at $113,127,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

