Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 400 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 394.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Argus upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

TJX stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

