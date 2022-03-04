Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 200 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,880,000 after purchasing an additional 184,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Datadog by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,956,000 after purchasing an additional 269,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 7.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Datadog by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,518,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,665,000 after acquiring an additional 228,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Datadog by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,432,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,415,000 after acquiring an additional 213,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,466 shares of company stock worth $113,127,944. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $148.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2,120.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.