Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $43,000 in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,111 shares of company stock valued at $865,406. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

