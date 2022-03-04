Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $52,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

