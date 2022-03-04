Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 226,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.57 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

