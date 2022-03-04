Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

PFO opened at $11.04 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

