Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $124.44 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $118.63 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average is $151.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

