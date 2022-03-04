FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Green Brick Partners, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

GRBK stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 215,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

