FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.18.

TOY opened at C$44.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.46. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$34.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

