FY2022 Earnings Forecast for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Issued By DA Davidson

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings of $112.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $107.59.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

AZO stock opened at $1,885.35 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,145.16 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,970.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,831.43. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 2.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1,167.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 58.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AutoZone by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.