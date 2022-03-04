FY2022 EPS Estimates for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.51. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $33.77 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 70.3% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 29,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $2,013,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 85.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 315.91%.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

