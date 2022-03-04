FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gemini Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.23). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GMTX. SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

GMTX stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

