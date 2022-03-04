FY2022 EPS Estimates for Merus Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Merus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.82). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merus’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Merus stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,185,000 after purchasing an additional 418,306 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $7,369,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth $7,155,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

