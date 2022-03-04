FY2022 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Increased by Analyst (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $10.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.48.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after buying an additional 109,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,171,000 after buying an additional 40,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.