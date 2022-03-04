FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Increased by Analyst

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.03.

Shares of PPL opened at C$45.56 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$34.20 and a one year high of C$45.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.11. The stock has a market cap of C$25.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.63%.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.