FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Decreased by Analyst

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ambarella in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ambarella from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

AMBA opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average of $159.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total transaction of $565,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $897,889.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

