FY2024 Earnings Estimate for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issued By Wedbush

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

SOFI has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

SOFI stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $737,708,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,020 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

