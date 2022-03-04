FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Achilles Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACHL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

ACHL opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

