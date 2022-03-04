G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the January 31st total of 641,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GMVD opened at $2.20 on Friday. G Medical Innovations has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of G Medical Innovations by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

