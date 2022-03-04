Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$0.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galiano Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.78.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$0.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$177.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.50. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.95.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.