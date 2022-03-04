GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,369 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 275.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 103.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of -1.60. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $348.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.55.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $82.25.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

