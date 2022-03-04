GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $16.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPS. Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 911,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,566,439. GAP has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in GAP by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after acquiring an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GAP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

