GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GPS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. GAP has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 76.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.