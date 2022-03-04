GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 32.5%

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) dropped 32.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 7,820,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,384% from the average daily volume of 526,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.12 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

