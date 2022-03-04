GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%.
NYSE GCP opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60 and a beta of 0.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.
