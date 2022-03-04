GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

NYSE GCP opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,072,000 after purchasing an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,570,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,128 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

