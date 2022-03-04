GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDI. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.17.

Shares of GDI opened at C$56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$43.75 and a 1 year high of C$60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

