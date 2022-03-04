GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €43.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.81 ($48.10).

G1A opened at €38.00 ($42.70) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €28.51 ($32.03) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($54.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

