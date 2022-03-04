General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $237.03 and last traded at $233.32, with a volume of 2080199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

