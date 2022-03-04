Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 595,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.6 days.

CMPRF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Gentera has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

