Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Gentex has increased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $28.80. 5,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,576. Gentex has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 15,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $477,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 50,922 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 823,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 176,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

