Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $567.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 567 ($7.61) and traded as low as GBX 564 ($7.57). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.61), with a volume of 261,641 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 567 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 567. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.
Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)
