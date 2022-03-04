Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 5,631 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,865 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bank were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $277.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.85. First Bank has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

