Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 53.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after buying an additional 460,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth about $8,078,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 279.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth about $5,777,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 178.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.