Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 183,801 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 921.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 156,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 354.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 130.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth about $313,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair downgraded BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.07. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 6,057.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

