Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Limoneira by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Limoneira by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $132,040.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.07 on Friday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $266.74 million, a P/E ratio of -65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -130.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

