Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 920,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovate in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovate during the third quarter worth about $3,118,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovate during the third quarter worth about $8,291,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Innovate during the third quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Innovate during the third quarter worth about $13,291,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE VATE opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.02. Innovate Corp has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75.
INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.
