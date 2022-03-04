Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viracta Therapeutics were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 9,426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 192,484 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $58,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

