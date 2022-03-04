Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GTY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,185. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.59%.

GTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Getty Realty by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.