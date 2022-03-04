Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have underperformed the industry in the past year. The trend is likely to continue as it reported lackluster earnings in fourth-quarter 2021. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined on a year-over-year basis due to low margins in the Renewables segment. Margins were affected by increased field costs owing to supply-chain disruptions and intense inflation on structural steel in solar canopy racking projects. The company expects the market environment to be dynamic for at least the first half of 2022 as inflation, labor, transportation, and pandemic challenges persist. Nevertheless, net sales surpassed the consensus mark and increased from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Strong demand across the business and robust long-term fundamentals support growth.”

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ROCK traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.13. 2,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.39. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $99.33.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.17). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 76,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145,739 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.