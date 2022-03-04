Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. 209,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,103,000 after buying an additional 145,739 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

